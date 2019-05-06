Charities helped by public donations in lieu of gifts to the new royal baby have sent their best wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan asked the public to donate to four children’s charities, instead of sending presents for the royal baby.

The suggested charities are Little Village, the Lunchbox Fund, Well Child, and Baby2Baby.

Little Village, a clothes, toys and equipment bank for young children, has received donations from around the world and had a surge in volunteer applications.

So pleased to hear that the #RoyalBaby has been born. Sending congratulations and love to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This little chap already has a legacy of helping 100s of babies & children, as people have kindly donated money & gifts to us, instead of sending him gifts. pic.twitter.com/do1UHD0sYM — Little Village (@LittleVillageHQ) May 6, 2019

The organisation said Meghan and Harry’s baby son already has a legacy, having prompted people to help hundreds of babies and young children so far.

The charity tweeted: “So pleased to hear that the #RoyalBaby has been born. Sending congratulations and love to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“This little chap already has a legacy of helping 100s of babies & children, as people have kindly donated money & gifts to us, instead of sending him gifts.”

Well Child, which helps seriously ill children to be cared for at home, said the continued support of the royal couple will help to ensure its important work goes on.

Its chief executive Colin Dyer said: “On behalf of all at WellChild, our children and families, nurses, staff and volunteers, I would like to pass on our heartfelt congratulations to the Duke and Duchess on the birth of their baby and wish them well in this exciting new stage in their lives.

“The ongoing support of the Duke and the Duchess makes a huge difference for WellChild in the work we are able to do for seriously ill children and their families across the UK.”

Our 2018 Award winners met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the #WellChildAwards. Some of them have shared messages of congratulations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/CQ1kKhknD4 — WellChild (@WellChild) May 6, 2019

Baby2baby helps children and parents in need in Meghan’s home city of Los Angeles.

The charity tweeted: “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy! We’re beyond grateful that they used their platform to help bring awareness to our mission by choosing @Baby2Baby to donate to in honor of their first child!”

Last month, Harry and Meghan thanked royal fans – by way of their their @SussexRoyal Instagram account, for “making a real difference” by donating to charities in honour of their baby.

They said donations to date had helped the Lunchbox Fund provide 100,000 additional hot nutritious meals to children in need across South Africa.