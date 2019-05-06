A lorry driver who died in a crash on the M74 has been named.

Malcolm Easton, from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, was driving a light goods vehicle that was involved in a collision with a BMW car near Lesmahagow at around 6.25pm on Thursday.

The lorry left the carriageway and overturned, and the 42-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old man driving the BMW was not injured.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact them.