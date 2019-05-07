The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby plans reportedly saw a late change when Meghan was taken to a London hospital to give birth.

The as-yet-unnamed infant was believed to have been born in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage – the Sussexes’ home on the Windsor Estate.

But the Daily Mail reported that Meghan had her son at a London hospital, possibly The Portland.

Jamie Oliver with baby Buddy Bear Maurice, at the Portland Hospital (Ian West/PA)

By opting for the private hospital on Great Portland Street, Meghan and Harry would have departed from recent precedent set by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whose children were all born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

Popular with the rich and famous, The Portland Hospital has also seen its share of royal and aristocratic births.

The Duchess of York gave birth to both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the hospital, while both of the Earl of Snowdon’s children, Charles and Margarita Armstrong-Jones, were born at The Portland.

David and Victoria Beckham, her Spice Girls bandmates Geri Horner and Emma Bunton and their partners Christian Horner and Jade Jones, Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter and Jamie Oliver and wife Jools have all emerged from the hospital as proud parents.

Victoria Beckham gave birth at the hospital (Ian West/PA)

Models Claudia Schiffer and Jodie Kidd, actor Hugh Grant, footballer Peter Crouch and tennis star-turned-pundit Boris Becker also welcomed babies with their respective partners at the Portland.

A stone’s throw from Regent’s Park, the hospital claims to be the only private facility in the UK dedicated to the healthcare of women and children.

According to the Daily Mail medical bills can top more than £15,000 for mothers who give birth on its state-of-the-art wards.

Asked about Harry and Meghan’s baby a spokeswoman for the hospital said: “We are unable to confirm speculation about individuals who may or may not have been cared for at The Portland Hospital.”