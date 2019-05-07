A woman has been arrested for drink-driving after a couple were spotted wheeling a pram and holding cans of beer as they got into a car.

An off-duty officer captured a picture of the couple standing beside a vehicle during the “shameful” incident in the Stafford area.

Staffordshire Police’s road policing unit said officers managed to stop the car on Monday and the female driver had failed a breathalyser test.

Whilst off-duty, watching a couple both drinking cans of beer whilst, pushing a child along towards a vehicle is always concerning. A quick call to @StaffsDogs @staffsresponse who managed to get the car stopped. Female driver blew over 60 & arrested for “drink-drive”… pic.twitter.com/pVdoGEE8iR — Staffs Police RPU (@Tactical_Police) May 6, 2019

Officers said the woman was found to have 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – above the 35 microgramme limit.

The officer who spotted the couple tweeted: “Whilst off-duty, watching a couple both drinking cans of beer whilst, pushing a child along towards a vehicle is always concerning.

“A quick call to @StaffsDogs @staffsresponse who managed to get the car stopped.”

The female arrested for drink driving, and with the young child in the cary has blown 61 at the station. The limit is 35. Father was in the car too#shameful — Stafford Police (@PoliceStafford) May 6, 2019

The Stafford Police Twitter account later posted: “That’s two drink drivers in the last two hours. One following a crash, the other with a very young child in the back.

“Drink driving is never acceptable but too many still insist on learning the hard way. We will catch you.”