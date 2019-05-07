A woman has escaped uninjured after falling out of a moving car into the middle of a busy road in the Highlands.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Monday at Culloden Road in the Cradlehall area of Inverness.

It is believed she got into the bright blue 18 plate Hyundai hatchback being driven by a woman with a man in the front passenger seat.

She is then said to have fallen from the back seat of the vehicle into the middle of the carriageway as it travelled slowly downhill towards Inshes.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the incident which happened with traffic travelling in both directions nearby.

Inspector Mark Czerniakiewicz said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to come forward.

“We know the area was reasonably busy with traffic at the time and we are grateful to those who have already spoken to officers and also those who came to the woman’s aid.

“Please call 101 with any information, quoting incident NN3032/19, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”