Police are trying to trace a drone operator after a device was spotted by plane crews coming into Edinburgh Airport.

The drone was seen near the airport’s flight path between 7pm and 7.30pm on Monday.

Several inbound flights reported seeing the device at various heights, police said.

It is believed the drone was somewhere in the Polbeth or East Livingston areas.

Inspector David Fyvie said: “At this time we are still trying to establish if the drone has entered restricted airspace and whether any offences have been committed.

“However, as aircraft spotted this device on their descent, we must conduct a thorough investigation and I would urge anyone who can assist with these inquiries to come forward.

“I’d also like to remind drone pilots of the importance of responsible flying, particularly around airports and the inbound and outbound flight paths.

“If you have any questions about how and where to fly a drone safely, please contact the Civil Aviation Authority.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3266 of May 6.