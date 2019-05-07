Chocolatiers at Cadbury World have created a giant chocolate teddy bear to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.

The sweet bear, measuring 45cm (1.5ft) tall and weighing 28kg, took Sian Patterson and Bernie Andrews two days to make.

Cocoa butter was used to paint the bear’s eyes, while chocolate patted into peaks was used to create a fur-like effect on its body.

The artistic confectionery also features a gold lustre effect, stitched paw pads, a moulded purple bow and a white decorated chocolate heart which will have the baby’s name on once it has been announced.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

This is the fourth time Cadbury World has created a piece for a royal baby.

Previous artworks include a chocolate cot for the birth of Prince George, a chocolate pram for Princess Charlotte and a chocolate rocking horse for Prince Louis.

“Once again, our team of extremely talented chocolatiers have crafted a magnificent creation fit for a little prince or princess,” said Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to see the teddy bear for themselves at the attraction soon, and would like to send our best wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from everyone here at Cadbury World.”

The bear will be on display at Cadbury World throughout May.