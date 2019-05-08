Rows over Brexit, a Ukip election candidate investigated over rape comments and royal baby speculation are among the front pages stories on Wednesday.

Many papers also feature images of Liverpool FC players and manager Jurgen Klopp after the side’s miraculous 4-0 win over Barcelona.

Leading with Brexit, the Financial Times reports that hopes for a deal between the Conservatives and Labour faded on Tuesday after Downing Street set August 1 as the new date for Britain to the leave the EU.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 8 May https://t.co/kesVVcpkyq pic.twitter.com/8Ux5VQn9uS — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 7, 2019

Ministers also confirmed that EU elections will be held in the UK later this month, prompting fury, the Daily Express reports.

The Times says Theresa May is now set to stay as Prime Minister until the autumn in order to complete negotiations over Britain’s EU departure.

The Times 8/5/2019Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the final whistle, where Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Champions League final. They trailed 3-0 after the first leg. Photo : Martin Rickett/Empics/PA#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/bdLg5RNpa9 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 7, 2019

The PM was warned the party is in “absolute meltdown” by Dinah Glover, a Tory grassroots activist, the i reports.

The Guardian leads with a police inquiry into Carl Benjamin, a Ukip candidate in the European elections, who released a video suggesting he might rape Labour MP Jess Phillips.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 8 May 2019: Police inquiry into MP rape threat by Ukip candidate pic.twitter.com/GOiGU9ygzs — The Guardian (@guardian) May 7, 2019

Mr Benjamin tweeted that he “wouldn’t even rape” the Birmingham Yardley MP, the Metro reports.

In other news, the Daily Mirror reports on the first day of inquests for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

The Daily Mail wonders whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will apply for an American passport for their baby son.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the Parliamentary spending watchdog’s oversight of MPs’ credit cards.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Expenses watchdog tries to stop fresh exposé' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/aI5HUs0TJF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 7, 2019

And The Sun leads with a study that suggests fewer than half of Britons have sex at least once a week and rates are declining.