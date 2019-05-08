Police have recovered the stolen getaway car used by two men who attacked a man with an axe in his home.

The 45-year-old was in his flat in Duddingston Row, Edinburgh, when two men wearing black balaclavas forced their way in at around 10.10pm on Tuesday April 30.

He was hit on the ankle with an axe, suffering serious injury, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A red Honda CRV, bearing the false registration plate YH13 JCJ, was later found burnt-out in Gilmerton Dykes.

https://t.co/RfrBiqpFis We've identified the getaway car used by the suspects of a serious assault in Duddingston Row on Tuesday 30th April. Do you have any info that can help us trace those who were within this vehicle? If so please contact police immediately. — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) May 8, 2019

Detectives said that following forensic examination, they are now satisfied it is the car used by the attackers.

The vehicle had been stolen from an address in Craigour Crescent during the early hours of Wednesday March 27.

Police are appealing for information from anyone with information about the movements of the car between March 27 and around 10.30pm on April 30.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “We are now confident that the stolen Honda CRV was the getaway car used by the suspects for this incident and we are focusing our inquiry around this vehicle in order to identify these individuals.

“Do you remember seeing this car anywhere within the city between Wednesday March 27 and Tuesday April 30? Did you see anyone abandoning it in Gilmerton Dykes before it was set alight? If so, please contact police immediately.

“In addition, should you have any other information relevant to this serious assault, then please also get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gayfield CID via 101 quoting incident number 4468 of April 30, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.