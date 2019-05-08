Gifts and congratulations have continued to pour in for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall after the birth of their new grandchild.

During the second day of their tour to Germany, Charles and Camilla visited the city of Leipzig where members of the public showered them with more congratulatory messages.

Before taking a tour of St Thomas’ Church in the city, the Duchess of Cornwall was given a huge teddy bear to give to the new royal baby by a woman in the crowd.

The excited well-wisher got the attention of the Duchess and said: “Congratulations, this is for your new grandchild.”

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving at Leipzig railway station (Steve Parsons/PA)

The teddy bear wore a white t-shirt which said “Baby Sussex” in the middle of a number of hearts.

The duchess thanked the woman in the crowd as she shook hands with more well-wishers.

While walking to City Hall, the duchess was shown a picture of the new baby which made her smile.

She said: “Oh yes, I see it now.

“Thank you for showing it to me, now take it to the boss.”

Charles and Camilla (Steve Parsons/PA)

The couple had arrived in Leipzig on Wednesday after alighting a train at Leipzig Hauptbahnhof Station.

After making their way through the biggest railway station in Europe, Charles and Camilla explored the culture of the city by visiting churches and the City Hall.

Everywhere they walked, the prince and the duchess were greeted by locals, with some waving Union flags.