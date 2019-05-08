The family of a woman who has not been seen for 10 days are utterly distraught at her disappearance, police have said.

Emma Faulds, 39, was last seen at around 9.10pm on April 28 in Fairfield Park, Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Her family reported her missing to police last Tuesday.

Police and forensic officers in Monkton, where Emma Faulds was last seen (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police have said they cannot rule out the possibility she may have come to harm.

Her car, a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport, has been removed by police and is undergoing a full forensic examination.

Officers said inquiries so far have revealed her BMW was outside her home address in Fullarton Street, Kilmarnock, at around 7.30am on Monday April 29 and urged anyone who saw the car being driven and being parked outside the house to contact them.

Police said the family of Ms Faulds are “utterly distraught” at her disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, who is leading this inquiry, said: “I am deeply concerned that there has been no contact from Emma.

Ms Faulds normally drives a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport (Police Scotland/PA)

“She comes from a loving and close-knit family and is constantly in touch with them.

“She also cares for her dog and she would never just leave him without ensuring he is being cared for.

“Given that there has been no contact from her, I cannot rule out the possibility that she may have come to harm.”

He added: “We continue to speak to Emma’s family and friends and people who know Emma in the hope that they can provide information which would assist us.

“Members of the public are also providing information, which is currently being assessed, and I’m grateful for their contribution.

“I’m still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Emma’s blue BMW between Monkton and Kilmarnock.

“It has a personalised registration, F5 EMA, please think back, did you see this car and where did you see it?”

Detectives are continuing to review CCTV for any images of Emma or her car as they try to piece together her movements.

They are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen her car in the areas of Fairfield Park, Monkton, and her home in Fullarton Street in Kilmarnock between late on Sunday night and 7.30am on Monday morning, when it was seen parked outside her home.

Ms Faulds is white, around 5ft 3in with a slim, athletic build, pale complexion, blue eyes and long blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Kilmarnock Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2412 of Tuesday April 30 2019 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.