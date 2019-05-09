Tottenham MP David Lammy has asked Jeremy Corbyn to “make sure Theresa May doesn’t call another vote” on the day of the Champions League final.

Tottenham will feature in this year’s European showpiece game after stunning Ajax with a last-minute goal in the semi-final second leg between the two sides, and will face fellow Premier League side Liverpool in Madrid.

Labour leader and Arsenal fan Mr Corbyn congratulated both teams, tweeting: “Even an Arsenal fan can appreciate the astonishing performances by @LFC and @SpursOfficial over the last two nights.”

Even an Arsenal fan can appreciate the astonishing performances by @LFC and @SpursOfficial over the last two nights. Two underdogs defying the odds to set up an all English Champions League Final. Congratulations and good luck to both teams in the final. #AJATOT — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 8, 2019

Labour MP Mr Lammy responded to Corbyn’s message with a cheeky request of his own.

“Boss in north London solidarity can you make sure Theresa May doesn’t call another vote on the day of the final. I’m going to Madrid. Cheers,” he tweeted.

Boss in north London solidarity can you make sure Theresa May doesn’t call another vote on the day of the final. I’m going to Madrid. Cheers. https://t.co/tXJePH5Qcb — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) May 8, 2019

Mr Lammy had been following Spurs’ fortunes during the game, where the north London side came from three goals behind to reach their first Champions League final in the club’s history.

“Hiding behind the sofa now,” Lammy had tweeted during Spurs’ remarkable comeback.

The Champions League final used to take place mid-week but moved to a Saturday night from the 2009-10 season, so it is hugely unlikely there will be a clash between any Commons vote and the match.

This season’s final will take place on June 1 at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.