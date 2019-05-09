The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proudly showed the world their son Archie – choosing a name synonymous with America.

Harry and Meghan announced they had called their baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor after the duchess movingly described her son and husband as “the two best guys in the world”.

The couple broke with royal convention by not using a title for their baby boy, and have given their firstborn a name familiar to fans of the American Archie comic – featuring a main character who has red hair just like the duke.

The new parents were pictured showing off baby Archie to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, alongside Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan’s first born, who is seventh in line to the throne, made his world debut with his besotted mother and father at the castle on Wednesday.

The duchess described her son as having the “sweetest temperament”, while a delighted duke called him “our own little bundle of joy”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son Archie (Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal) eghan added: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

The couple’s son arrived on Monday, May 6 at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz and his father said, when announcing the birth, the baby’s late arrival had given them longer to decide on a name.

As the first born son of a duke, Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry’s subsidiary titles – or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But the couple chose not to use a courtesy title and the decision fits with Harry and Meghan’s desire to give their son as normal a life as possible despite his royal heritage.

He shares a name with a character who is part of the Archie gang, along with a host of others – including Moose Mason, Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones – who have been on American news stands for years.

Archie Andrews is known as “America’s typical teenager” and he and his friends have been updated for a modern audience with Riverdale, a Netflix American teenage drama series.

The name is German in origin and means “genuine”, “bold” and “brave”, and is short for Archibald, but is now a name in its own right.

Harrison means “son of Harry” so is likely to be a tribute to the duke.

A notice of birth has gone on display on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ son. pic.twitter.com/bKMZCtXHOq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

It is English in origin and famous Harrisons include the Star Wars actor Harrison Ford.

Archie is not entitled to be an HRH or a prince due to rules set out more than 100 years ago by George V.

Prince George, Archie’s cousin, reportedly told a dog walker earlier this year his name is Archie when quizzed by the pet owner.