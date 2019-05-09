A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman who has not been seen for 11 days.

Emma Faulds, 39, was last seen at around 9.10pm on April 28 in Fairfield Park, Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Her family reported her missing to police last Tuesday and have been left “utterly distraught” by her disappearance, police said.

Police and forensic officers outside a property in Monkton amid the search for Ms Faulds (PA)

On Wednesday detectives said they had made an arrest.

Police Scotland said: “With reference to our previous appeals for information regarding the whereabouts of Emma Faulds (39) who is missing from the Kilmarnock area, please note:

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and inquiries are continuing.”

Detectives were carrying out inquiries in the Kilmarnock area and reviewing CCTV.

Missing person posters have been put up around Monkton, South Ayrshire (PA)

Her car, a light blue BMW 1 Series M Sport, was removed by police for a full forensic examination.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus, who is leading the inquiry, said: “She comes from a loving and close-knit family and is constantly in touch with them.

“She also cares for her dog and she would never just leave him without ensuring he is being cared for.”