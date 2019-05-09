A man has died after a wall collapsed inside a building in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene of the incident in Vittoria Street, Hockley, following the collapse at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

The service said two other men were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene after an operation involving police and fire crews.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a hazardous area response team and the Midlands Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

Police were called to reports that a building on Vittoria Street in #Hockley, #Birmingham had collapsed just before 6pm this evening (8 May). Vittoria Street is closed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area. Full details here- https://t.co/c5UOexarZy pic.twitter.com/lJYURaOSUW — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 8, 2019

An ambulance service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff were faced with the aftermath of a wall collapse.

“Tragically, one man was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man was assessed and treated by ambulance staff before being taken to Sandwell Hospital.

“A third was assessed and discharged at the scene.”

A police spokesman said the Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the collapse, which is reported to have taken place during building work.