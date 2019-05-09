Archie Mountbatten-Windsor may only be three days old, but bookmakers are already predicting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will add to their family within a year.
Ladbrokes has it at 3/1 that Harry and Meghan will announce another pregnancy in the next 12 months.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Harry and Meghan aren’t messing around – if the latest odds are anything to go by, it won’t be long until we’re welcoming another royal baby into the world.”
Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, made his world debut on Wednesday at a photocall inside Windsor Castle, with the duchess describing her son and husband as “the two best guys in the world”.
Meghan said Archie has the “sweetest temperament”, while a delighted Harry called him “our own little bundle of joy”.
The couple announced their son’s name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Instagram, alongside a touching family portrait of him meeting his great-grandmother the Queen, with great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.
The baby is plain Master Mountbatten-Windsor after the couple decided to not to use a title.
Paddy Power’s odds on Archie’s godparents include George and Amal Clooney at 6/1, David and Victoria Beckham at 12/1, Sir Elton John and Oprah Winfrey each at 25/1, and Meghan’s close friend Jessica Mulroney as the clear favourite at 1/14.
William Hill has odds of 4/7 that he will attend elite boys’ boarding school Eton like Harry and 2/1 that he will go to Oxford or Cambridge University.
He is 33/1 to win an Olympic medal and 1000/1 to play football for England.