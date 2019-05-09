Life-sized Lego sculptures of creatures including a killer whale, a hammerhead shark and an octopus will go on show for the first time at Edinburgh Zoo this summer.

Around 30 sculptures will form an interactive trail around the zoo in the first showing of BRICKLIVE Ocean.

More than one million Lego bricks will be used to create the models, which will be on show from July 6 to September 8.

A penguin will be among more than 30 sculptures on display (RZSS/PA)

It is hoped the trail will help raise awareness about the threats faced by endangered species.

Lyndy Donaldson, the zoo’s events and experiences manager, said: “We are tremendously excited to be bringing BRICKLIVE Ocean to Edinburgh Zoo, especially as it is the first time it will be on display anywhere in the world.

“The sculptures are incredibly life-like, with the killer whale four metres long and built using almost 200,000 Lego bricks.

“Other highlights will include a three-metre long manatee, parrot fish, sharks and penguins.

“It will be really fun for all of our visitors and great for families, with lots of interactive experiences, a Lego brick pit and the chance to make Lego models.

“The trail will also help us tell the story of the threats faced by our magnificent marine life. One of our models will be a vaquita porpoise, which is critically-endangered and one of the world’s rarest animals with less than 20 now remaining in the wild.”

BRICKLIVE Ocean will be included with general admission to the zoo.