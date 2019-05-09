Fresh from welcoming the latest addition to her family on Wednesday, the Queen indulged in her other private passion on Thursday.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show celebrates all things equestrian and gave the Queen the opportunity to spend time with her four-legged friends.

It was also an opportunity for the Duke of Edinburgh to show off his driving skills of the old-fashioned kind after the 97-year-old handed in his driving licence following a well-documented car crash near Sandringham.

Both the Queen and Philip had on Wednesday been introduced to their latest great-grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, by proud parents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Duke of Edinburgh drives a carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Lady Louise Windsor also showed off her carriage-driving skills (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Duke of Edinburgh has given up his driving licence but looked in control of his equine charges (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Countess of Wessex (left) and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Charlotte Dujardin and her horse Valegro parade for the Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen takes a good look at Valegro (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen is a renowned horse lover (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The duke was happy to show off his driving skills (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
Lady Louise Windsor is part of the new generation of royal horse experts (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Countess of Wessex was keen to get pictures of her daughter’s stint with the reins (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen has had a memorable week (Andrew Matthews/PA)