A pensioner who sued Wolverhampton Wanderers after saying he designed a wolf’s head motif used on players’ shirts is fighting his case at a High Court trial.

Peter Davies, who is in his early 70s, says he created the design when he was a teenage schoolboy and has made a copyright complaint.

Bosses at the Premier League football club dispute his claim, and a judge began to oversee a trial at the High Court in London on Thursday.

Mr Justice Nugee is due to analyse evidence and legal argument over four days.

Wolverhampton Wanderers flag (Nick Potts/PA)

Mr Davies, from Wolverhampton, says he drew the wolf’s head logo at school in the early 1960s and entered it in a competition run by a Wolverhampton art gallery.

He says he composed sketches after a teacher asked him to demonstrate an understanding of Blaise Pascal’s Hexagrammum Mysticum theorem.

Mr Davies, a former building industry manager, says he recognised the drawing in 1979 when he noticed that Wolves’ new kit bore a wolf’s head logo.

The judge has heard that Mr Davies applied to register his design in 2016.

Lawyers representing Wolves last year tried to have the case thrown out after arguing there was “no reasonable cause of action”.