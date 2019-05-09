The sacking of BBC broadcaster Danny Baker has prompted some to question how Lord Sugar escaped being fired last year after sharing a tweet that was branded racist.

He began trending on Twitter after BBC Radio 5 Live host Baker, 61, lost his job at the station for tweeting a joke about Harry and Meghan’s new baby using a picture of an ape.

The Apprentice boss, 72, also faced accusations of racism in June after he tweeted a picture of the Senegal World Cup football team comparing them to beach vendors in Marbella.

Lord Sugar’s tweet, which has since been deleted (Lord Sugar/Twitter/PA)

The image of the west African nation’s squad had been edited to include a picture of handbags and sunglasses laid out on sheets.

Shortly before deleting the tweet, Lord Sugar wrote: “I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps.”

Comparisons were made between the two incidents and some questioned why Lord Sugar had been allowed to keep his job at the BBC while Baker was fired with immediate effect.

A BBC spokesman said at the time: “Lord Sugar has acknowledged this was a seriously misjudged tweet and he’s in no doubt about our view on this.

“It’s right he’s apologised unreservedly.”

One member of the public tweeted today: “I don’t believe for a second the tweet by Danny Baker @prodnose had any racial motive.

“Loved his show on @5liveSport – interesting to see @Lord_Sugar kept his job on the Beeb following his tweet. Good luck, Danny. Look forward to the next chapter.”

Another said: “Alan Sugar posts joke tweet about poor black people and the BBC say that’s fine.

“Danny Baker posts joke tweet which probably wasn’t meant to be racist and he’s sacked.”

A third asked: “How has Lord Sugar still got his job?”

Another said: “Agree that Danny Baker deserved to be fired for his stupid tweet. But can you explain why Lord Sugar faced no sanctions over this racism.”

A BBC spokesperson declined to comment.