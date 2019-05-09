Retailer Zavvi has said it is “extremely sorry” to customers after sending out a mass email congratulating all the recipients on winning VIP tickets to the Champions League final.

Zavvi’s competition to win the tickets, flights, hotel accommodation and a £250 prepaid cash card did not go to plan after many fans received exactly the same email informing them that the luxury prize was theirs.

Social media feeds lit up as customer after customer reported receiving “huge congratulations” from Zavvi for being “chosen as the winner” of a VIP trip for two to see Tottenham v Liverpool in Madrid.

If you need cheering up today, search Zavvi on Twitter. They accidentally emailed their whole emailing list telling them they’d won 2 VIP tickets to the Champions League final. Scousers absolutely foaming at the mouth. A terrific surprise for us all 👏 pic.twitter.com/J7tqB1GNT3 — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) May 9, 2019

However recipients’ excitement was dashed when Zavvi tweeted out an apology, referring to “some technical issues”.

The tweet – subsequently deleted – read: “Apologies, we’re aware of the problem regarding the recent Mastercard Competition. We seem to have had some technical issues and we’re currently looking into this.”

A spokesman for Zavvi later said: “We’re extremely sorry to have got our loyal customers’ hopes up, however due to human error a mistake was made with our mail-out and unfortunately there is only one winner of the tickets.”

A Mastercard spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed with today’s events and our sympathies go to the many people who were wrongly contacted by Zavvi in connection to their competition.

“We have asked Zavvi to clarify how they are resolving as a matter of urgency.”

While recipients appeared to be taking their disappointment in their stride, one observer suggested a solution for Zavvi, saying: “First one of us to email in should get the prize: everyone else should be given a £100 Zavvi gift card.”