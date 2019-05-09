Legoland Windsor is offering all those with the first name Archie free entry to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was shown off by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week, and the promotion from the theme park accompanies a new royal baby-themed Lego scene in its Miniland attraction.

The scene features a 3cm tall version of Archie and similarly but proportionately tiny versions of his parents Harry and Meghan.

The models stand outside the 39,960 Lego brick Windsor Castle which the park created to mark the couple’s 2018 wedding.

People with the first name Archie, spelt the same as the young prince, can receive free entry to the park in Berkshire up until July 12 so long as they have proof of identity with them.

(Legoland Windsor)

“We love to celebrate our royal neighbours’ news and wanted to mark this very special occasion in our own Legoland way,” said Paula Laughton, head model maker at Legoland Windsor.

“Our guests love to spot our new models in Miniland and we can’t wait to see what they think of our latest royal addition.”