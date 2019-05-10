Rihanna is partnering with LVMH to launch a new fashion label.

The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced that a new line called Fenty will debut this spring and will be based in Paris.

Fenty “is centred on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand”, according to a statement.

Rihanna, who already has the lines Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, said in a statement that “designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us”.

She added: “I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”