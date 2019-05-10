A scuffle broke out in Cornwall after two protesters attempted to throw milkshake on controversial Ukip election candidate Carl Benjamin.

The candidate for the European Parliament’s South West England constituency was canvassing in Truro, Cornwall, when a man wearing a white scarf on his face, and a hooded woman, tried to throw the drink on him.

Reportedly the drinks missed, landing on bystanders, and footage taken by BBC Cornwall shows the moment Mr Benjamin’s supporters pulled the man to the ground following the incident on Friday.

Devon and Cornwall Police told the BBC: “A milkshake was reportedly thrown over a member of the public by a man wearing black clothing and a white mask.

“Police carried out inquiries but the ‘victim’ did not make themselves known to officers.

“No official complaint has been received.”

The incident comes after Tommy Robinson was attacked with a milkshake twice in two days last week as he campaigned for election as an MEP.

The former English Defence League leader is running as an independent for the North West constituency and was hit with the drink during a walkabout in Warrington, Cheshire in the second attack.

Mr Benjamin is being investigated by police after he released a video suggesting he might rape Labour MP Jess Phillips.

He had previously come under fire for a social media message in which he said he “wouldn’t even rape” the Birmingham Yardley MP, but later posted a video online suggesting that “with enough pressure I might cave”.