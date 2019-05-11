A variety of stories make the front pages on Saturday, from MPs expenses to a gene therapy which could cut the risk of heart attacks.
The Times leads with comments from the head of a private school claiming parents are concerned about “social engineering” and “positive discrimination” by Oxbridge as the universities accept more offers from state school pupils.
Expenses for MPs lead the Daily Telegraph, with the paper reporting that a number of politicians have claimed money for adult children as dependents.
The Guardian leads on a “radical gene therapy” which aims to cut the risk of the world’s leading cause of death, heart attacks.
The Financial Times reports on Uber’s flotation on Wall Street, with shares falling 7.6% on the first day of trading.
The i leads on suggestions the Conservative Party is “struggling to pay rent” for its head office.
The Independent says an investigation has been launched into alleged physical and psychological abuse of disabled patients at a care home.
The Daily Mirror carries an interview with Thomas Markle’s former wife, saying he should not be allowed to play a part in Meghan or new son Archie’s life.
The Sun reports that a car in which Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was travelling was involved in a crash in Kent.
The Daily Express leads with Baroness Newlove calling proposals allowing rape victims to face prosecution if evidence of criminal wrongdoing is found on their mobile phones “absolutely abhorrent”.
And the Daily Star carries quotes from Stan Collymore defending Danny Baker after the presenter was sacked over a tweet.