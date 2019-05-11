Theresa May’s Brexit deal is “like a surrender document of a nation that has been defeated in war”, Nigel Farage has told supporters.

The Brexit Party leader was cheered by hundreds of people at a rally in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, on Saturday afternoon which was also shown a preview of the party’s new election broadcast.

Mr Farage lambasted both the Tory government and the Labour leadership but made no mention of newspaper reports he left the scene of a collision between his chauffeur-driven car and another vehicle in Kent on Thursday.

Mr Farage said: “It (Brexit) hasn’t happened partly because of the dishonest, duplicitous and utterly useless Prime Minister in Theresa May.

“No question, she is the worst Prime Minister in the history of this country, bar none.”

He told the rally that Mrs May’s deal would be a new EU treaty.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a walkabout in Sunderland (Danny Lawson/PA)

“A treaty that will cost us, for reasons I’ve yet to understand, £39 billion,” he said.

“A treaty that may well leave us trapped inside the EU’s custom union in perpetuity.

“This treaty that she wants to put through is more like a surrender document of a nation that has been defeated in war.”

Mr Farage said: “She has humiliated our country on the international stage and I’ve had enough of it. ”

The former Ukip leader told the North East audience they had also been betrayed by the “London led Labour party” and local MPs.

He said: “Those MPs look down upon you, they think you’re morons, they tell you you didn’t know what you voted for.

“Can I say on your behalf, and on behalf of leavers across all of the United Kingdom, to hell with you, we knew what we were voting for.”

Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe was cheered in the packed hall when she decried “those patronising, snooty nincompoops who sit in their dinner parties and say ‘poor dears, they didn’t know what they were voting for’.”

Ann Widdecombe addressed a Brexit Party rally (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “We knew exactly what we were voting for.”

Miss Widdecombe said: “The message of those local elections and the message of these European elections is really simply. Either those at Westminster let Britain leave or we make them leave.”

She said: “If they don’t take us out of the EU then, come the next general election, the Brexit Party will take over Westminster and take us out of the EU.”

Pub landlord Patrick Tranter told The Sun Mr Farage’s chauffeur-driven 4×4 crashed head-on with his Jaguar carrying his toddler son on Thursday morning.

Mr Tranter said the Brexit Party leader “didn’t even bother to see if we were OK”.

A Brexit Party spokesman said: “The car was in a non-fault accident. Nigel wasn’t driving it. Nigel continued his journey in a different car.

“The driver did remain at the scene. The police did attend and details were exchanged. It was a minor shunt.”