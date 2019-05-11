Theresa May was filmed kicking a ball around her Maidenhead constituency after the “inspiring” performances of English clubs in Europe this week.

With Liverpool and Tottenham completing remarkable comebacks to reach the Champions League final, and Arsenal and Chelsea reaching the Europa League final, England became the first country to fill all four European final spots in a single season.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “It’s been a historic week for English football, with Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea inspiring children, adults, Prime Ministers…” along with a video of herself kicking a ball around on the grass.

Mrs May was in her Maidenhead constituency to support the Cox Green village fayre as well as a local women’s football team.

“A lovely day in the constituency first supporting the @WargraveWGFC awards then visiting the Cox Green village fayre,” she tweeted.

Earlier in the week, the PM was met with derision on social media after she compared her efforts to secure a deal on Brexit with Liverpool’s odds-defying victory in the Champions League.

Liverpool had trailed Barcelona 3-0 going into the second leg of their semi-final, only to triumph 4-3 on aggregate.

Responding to Jeremy Corbyn, Mrs May replied: “I actually think that when we look at the Liverpool win over Barcelona last night, what it shows is that when everyone says it’s all over, that your European opposition have got you beat, the clock is ticking down, it’s time to concede defeat, actually we can still secure success if everyone comes together.”