A former WCW wrestler and Hollywood star has died after a collapse during a show in London.

Silver King, who played the villain in film Nacho Libre alongside Jack Black, was performing at the Roundhouse in Camden when the incident took place.

The wrestler, real name Cesar Barron, is said to have died from a heart attack in the ring while facing Juventud Guerrera, or Youth Warrior, according to Mexican outlet Record.

Footage posted by the Lucha Azteca AAA shows Juventud Guerrera appearing to kick Silver King in the side before turning him over to ‘pin’ him for the victory.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide se une a la pena que embarga la familia luchística por el fallecimiento de César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón "SILVER KING". Descanse en paz. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/RhAWTFg5Cw — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) May 11, 2019

After the victor celebrates, fellow wrestlers come to the aid of the stricken fighter.

The official Lucha Libre Twitter account tweeted a picture of the wrestler captioned “Rest in Peace”.

The post read: “Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide joins the grief that the Luchistica family has for the death of Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron “SILVER KING”.”

Barron was the son of another Lucha wrestler Dr Wagner and his brother, Dr Wagner Junior, also competed as a wrestler.

Silver King starred alongside Jack Black in Nacho Libre (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He paid tribute to his brother online, changing his Twitter profile to an image of a black ribbon.

Lucha Libre wrestling sees competitors wear colourful masks and elaborate costumes.

Silver King competed in the World Championship Wrestling between 1997 and 2000, taking on Juventud Guerrera for the Cruiserweight Championship in 1998.

Fellow wrestlers paid tribute, calling him “one of the greats”.

It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I'm heartbroken to learn of his passing. 🙏 #RIPSilverKing pic.twitter.com/WhM1zM9jfp — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 12, 2019

El Ligero, a British WWE wrestler, wrote: “Absolutely awful news emerging about the confirmation of Silver King passing away this evening. Such a horrible situation, my heart goes out to all involved as well as to his loved ones. Tragic.”

X-Pac wrote: “It was an honor to have been friends & shared the ring with the great Silver King. He & Tejano were an amazing team. He truly was one of the greats & I’m heartbroken to learn of his passing.”

And former WCW president Eric Bischoff said: “I am saddened to hear about the passing of Silver King. Like so many of the great Luchadores that helped Americans appreciate Lucha Libre and make Nitro the success it was, he will be missed. Thank you and RIP.”

There has been an incident at the Luche Libre show at the Roundhouse this evening. At this time we are unable to share further information. — Roundhouse (@RoundhouseLDN) May 11, 2019

At the Greatest Show of Lucha Libre at the north-west London venue, Silver King reprised his role as the “evil Ramses” from Nacho Libre.

The Roundhouse said there had been an “incident” at the show but the venue was unable to comment further.

WWE said on Twitter it was saddened to learn of the 51-year-old’s death.

“WWE extends its deepest condolences to Silver King’s family, friends and fans,” a statement added.