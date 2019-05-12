Two people have been injured after an attack in Glasgow City Centre.

The incident happened in Royal Exchange Square at around 3.10am on Sunday.

It saw a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman assaulted by a group of three, all believed to be in their twenties.

The man sustained cuts to his forehead and ear during the assault and the woman was kicked in the stomach.

Officers in Glasgow City Centre are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident in Royal Exchange Square around 0310 am on Sunday 12 May 2019. https://t.co/NU2CUuOcHY — GreaterGlasgPolice (@GreaterGlasgPol) May 12, 2019

The four suspects – two men and two women – spoke with “foreign accents” and are believed to have been within Light Nightclub at Royal Exchange Square prior to this incident taking place.

Both the male suspects are described as white and approximately 5ft 10in tall.

One had dark curly hair and was wearing a printed t-shirt.

The other had dark hair tied up in a bun and was wearing a white t-shirt.

One of the female suspects is described as being around 6ft with dark hair and wearing a leopard print top.

The second had short dark hair worn in a middle parting.