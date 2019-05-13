The Duke of Cambridge and stars of television and music have recorded a radio message to mark the start of mental health awareness week – highlighting the value of listening to a friend in need.

The minute-long message featuring William with Katy Perry, Stephen Fry, Jameela Jamil and Alesha Dixon will be broadcast at 10.59am simultaneously across hundreds of UK radio stations on Monday.

The five have come together to talk about the value of listening and the positive role it can play in our mental health.

Their message will emphasise the importance of talking about mental health, how listening cannot be underestimated, and how each and every one of us has the power to make a difference.

Led by Radiocentre, the industry body for commercial radio, and working with Heads Together, the mental health campaign spearheaded by the duke’s Royal Foundation, the message will mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week and Radio Audio Week.

The message comes days after the launch of the Heads Together legacy project, Shout, a free 24/7 crisis text service being delivered by Mental Health Innovations.