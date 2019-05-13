Police are hunting for a driver who left his injured passenger after the Porsche they were in crashed near a shop.

The collision happened in Livingston, West Lothian, at about 1.40pm on Sunday.

The black Porsche Cayenne was travelling on Ladywell East Road when it left the carriageway and came to rest on a footpath near a convenience store on Thymebank.

Police said the front-seat passenger, a 37-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

CAR LEAVES ROAD #Livingston We're appealing for witnesses after a vehicle left the roadway at #LadywellEastRoad on Sunday 12 May & came to rest at #Thymebank. A man suffered serious injuries and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver. Read more at: https://t.co/H3PS3wPmrS pic.twitter.com/zj944wTbAJ — West Lothian Police (@WestLothPolice) May 13, 2019

The driver left the scene before police arrived and officers are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Inspector Richard Latto said: “This has been a serious collision and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.

“The passenger sustained serious, but thankfully not life threatening, injuries and we are eager to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the vehicle leaving the carriageway.

“We’d appeal to anyone who saw the vehicle travelling on Ladywell East Road immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Similarly, anyone who may have captured the incident on private CCTV or dash-cam should come forward and provide this as soon as possible.”

The road was closed for about five hours following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2219 May 12.