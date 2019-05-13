Mercedes have sent their Formula One car to the home of a terminally ill boy who Lewis Hamilton said inspired him to victory in Spain.

Moments after he recaptured the lead of the championship from Valtteri Bottas following his fine victory at the Circuit de Catalunya, an emotional Hamilton dedicated his triumph to Harry Shaw – a five-year-old who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Five-year-old Harry Shaw with his father James and mother Charlotte (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Hamilton had been alerted to Harry’s tragic plight ahead of Sunday’s race after Mercedes showed him a video of support sent in by the youngster from his hospital bed.

Harry has since been transferred to his Surrey home for his final days.

Bravo to ⁦@MercedesAMGF1⁩ for bringing ⁦@LewisHamilton⁩’s car and yesterday’s winning trophy from the #SpanishGP to the home of Harry Shaw. pic.twitter.com/ETi5z9ra6J — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) May 13, 2019

And, in a touching gesture by the sport’s world champions, they sent a Mercedes F1 car to Harry’s house.

Harry was also presented with Hamilton’s winning trophy from Sunday’s Barcelona race.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, Hamilton posted a heartbreaking 17-second video to his Instagram account which he had received from Harry.

Wearing a Mercedes cap, and lying next to a signed Hamilton picture in his hospital bed, Harry says: “Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck winning the race in Spain and thank you for all of the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye.”

Hamilton, his voice croaking, said: “Today, I was just super-inspired by this kid that sent me a message.

“He was my spirit angel.”

Harry and his father James (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Harry’s parents, Charlotte and James, have set up a charity page to raise money for research into the disease – Ewing’s sarcoma.

They have so far raised more than £15,000.