An appearance by TV presenter Chris Packham at a festival for dog lovers has been cancelled after he received death threats following his campaign to stop the shooting of birds.

The organisers of Dogstival, being held at Pylewell Park Estate, near Lymington in the New Forest, Hampshire, said they feared protesters would use the event to target the BBC Springwatch presenter.

Mr Packham last month revealed that dead crows had been strung up outside his home, and he received death threats after Natural England revoked licences for controlling 16 species of bird following a legal challenge by the Wild Justice group he founded.

Next weekend Dogstival is happening . Due to incessant vicious bullying from members of the shooting fraternity Scratchy and I have been asked not to go . Please do not boycott this event – tickets here https://t.co/qSeIph3ndP Please RT pic.twitter.com/b9SVBduMtz — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) May 12, 2019

Dogstival co-founder Richard Nowell said “Over the last three weeks we have continued to receive a large number of messages that have caused strong concerns that our event was going to be used as a platform to target Mr Packham.

“As responsible event organisers we have to put the public’s interest first and that is to deliver a day out that is fun, friendly and safe for all members of the family.

“We are disappointed to no longer be working with our host and recognise that people who have purchased tickets in the hope of meeting him may be disappointed.

“But, we have to consider the public’s safety and enjoyment across the weekend, so this is the right decision.”

Mr Packham posted on Twitter: “Due to incessant vicious bullying from members of the shooting fraternity Scratchy and I have been asked not to go. Please do not boycott this event.”