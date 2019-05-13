A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a community worker has been reported to the PPS.

The 37-year-old man was arrested in February on suspicion of the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast on Sunday January 27.

Ian Ogle, a 45-year-old father of two, died in after he was stabbed and beaten while praying with a pastor on a street near his home in Cluan Place in the east of the city.

On Friday morning, Mark Sewell, of Aigburth Park, Belfast, became the third person to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder.