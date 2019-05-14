The death of a Jeremy Kyle Show guest days after recording an episode is among the leading stories on Tuesday’s papers.
The Sun leads with the death of Steve Dymond who reportedly took a lie detector test on the show in a bid to prove he had not been unfaithful to his partner.
The Daily Mail reports the 63-year-old had been left “humiliated” and labelled a liar when he failed the test.
A friend told the Daily Mirror Mr Dymond had expressed feeling suicidal to his landlady.
ITV pulled the popular daytime show from its schedules after the death emerged, the Daily Star reports.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said Britain should be prepared to “decisively” raise spending on defence after Brexit, the Daily Telegraph reports.
The US-China trade dispute leads the Financial Times.
Senior Tories have warned Theresa May she risks splitting the party by striking a Brexit deal with Labour, The Times reports.
More than 180,000 individuals are linked to organised crime in the UK, according to warnings by the National Crime Agency reported by the Daily Express.
The Guardian carries a Nobel prize-winning economist’s warning that inequality in Britain could rise to levels seen in the US.