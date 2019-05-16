Two people, believed to be window cleaners, have been rescued from a lift near the top of an approximately 850-foot skyscraper in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said on Twitter that the two were stranded outside the 50-floor Devon Tower.

Firefighters managed to secure the lift that was dangling from the top of the building and pull the two to safety about 8.30am after half an hour.

Video from the scene showed the lift banging against the building and breaking windows.

UPDATE: Firefighters have successfully rescued the two window washers. EMSA and OKCFD are assessing the victims for potential injuries now.

Fire officials did not immediately return phone calls for further comment.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.