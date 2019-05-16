Ministers have urged clarity on costs in new Scottish Government guidance to help tackle funeral poverty.

Councils have been advised on charges as one recommendation among several made to make it easier for people to plan the cost of funerals, burials and cremations.

Funeral directors are recommended to increase online availability of pricing.

Scotland’s Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “Arranging a funeral is something that, thankfully, most of us will only have to do a few times, however this can make it difficult to know about costs and where to get reliable information.

“Worries about affordability can make bereavement even more difficult, particularly where it has not been possible to put aside money for the funeral in advance.

“This guidance, which has been created with industry input, will improve transparency and will, I hope, be of help to those individuals and families who have lost a loved one.”

Councillor Kelly Parry, community wellbeing spokeswoman for local authority umbrella body Cosla, said: “Bereavement can be an overwhelming time for families and the cost of funerals can sometimes add to that stress.

“During periods such as this we all need good advice and councils are often the first port of call for support across a range of issues.

“Therefore it is important that local authority charges are fair and transparent and information surrounding these costs is accessible and easily understood.”