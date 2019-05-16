Five kittens that stowed away on a 400-mile trip to San Diego are looking for new homes in the US.

San Diego Humane Society said the kittens wound up inside a 60ft steel column that travelled on a truck from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay area to San Diego.

The were found inside a a 60ft steel column (San Diego Humane Society/AP

On April 24, construction workers building new Kaiser Permanente medical offices heard meows coming from the column.

They tilted the column and the week-old kittens slid out.

It was unclear whether the stowaways got aboard in Hayward or somewhere along the route.

Construction workers were shocked to discover a litter of kittens stowed away on their truck after driving from Hayward, Calif. to San Diego. The kittens are doing well in foster care. They will remain in foster homes until they are old enough to be put up for adoption. pic.twitter.com/PttkkAtb0B — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) May 16, 2019

The kittens are now in foster care and will be ready for adoption in a couple of months.

They have been given appropriate construction names: Crowbar, Rebar, Chisel, Jackhammer and Piper.