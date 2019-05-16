The Povlsen family have thanked the public for their condolences after they lost three of their four “beloved and beautiful” children in the Sri Lanka terror attacks.

Anders and Anne Holch Povlsen, who own more than 200,000 acres in the Scottish Highlands, said the many words of comfort they received since the tragedy last month have touched their hearts.

Five-year-old Alfred, Agnes 12, and Alma, 15, were among 253 people killed in a series of blasts targeting churches and hotels in the country on Easter Sunday. Their youngest daughter, Astrid, ten, survived.

In an open letter placed as a full page advert in the Press and Journal and Scotsman newspapers, the Danish couple send their love and “deepest appreciation” to those who have sent them messages of support.

Beginning the letter with a “thank you”, Mr and Mrs Holch Povlsen wrote: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the condolences, sympathy and many warming thoughts we have received following the tragic loss of our three beloved and beautiful children; Alfred, Agnes, and Alma.

“The Scottish Highlands has granted us abiding, special memories for our family. It is for this reason that the many words of comfort have fortified us and touched our hearts.”

Anders Povlsen and his wife Anne, who are Scotland’s largest landowners, said the many messages they have received in the aftermath of the tragedy had “touched our hearts.”https://t.co/qItgy9vZjc — The Scotsman (@TheScotsman) May 16, 2019

They sent their thoughts and condolences to the many other innocent families who lost their loved-ones in the attacks.

They added: “In the immense sadness, we are genuinely grateful that we remain united with our daughter, Astrid.

“The loving memory of our three children, their wonderful spirit and souls will always be in our hearts.”

The letter carries the initials of the three children who died and an image of three floating feathers.

Billionaire estate owner thanks Highland public for support following death of children in Sri Lanka terrorism attack https://t.co/Z6HeUwvhSn pic.twitter.com/Akqd7IlkQK — The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) May 16, 2019

Mr Holch Povlsen – Denmark’s wealthiest man – has a net worth of 7.9 billion US dollars (£6.1 billion), according to Forbes.

The businessman owns the international clothing chain Bestseller and is the biggest single shareholder in fashion retailer Asos.

He and his wife have acquired several Highland estates over the years, including Glenfeshie in the Cairngorms, Strathmore in Sutherland and Braeroy in Fort William.

They set up the company Wildland in 2007 with the aim of restoring and conserving landscapes for future generations.