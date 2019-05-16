Nigel Farage has made a campaign visit to an Essex nightclub favoured by the cast of Towie and told a crowded room: “The Only Way Is Brexit.”

The Brexit Party founder was welcomed to Sugar Hut in Brentwood by club owner Mick Norcross ahead of next week’s European elections.

Boxer Dereck Chisora was among the crowd, which also included many international media representatives.

Nigel Farage at Sugar Hut in Brentwood (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Farage said: “I thought if we won the Brexit battle our politicians would simply have to deliver it.

“I’ve now learnt that this battle is about far more than Brexit, this battle actually is about democracy.

“It’s about whether we are a democratic nation, it’s about whether we have a bond of trust between us and those that govern us, it’s about how the rest of the world looks at us.

“We used to be an admired country. This Prime Minister and our Parliament have turned us into a laughing stock.”

Asked by a journalist whether he thought the top rate of tax should be 45% or if that is too high, he said: “We’ll deal with that in our manifesto when we’ve won the European elections on the issues of trust and democracy.”