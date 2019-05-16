A pensioner has died after his car moved forward when he leaned in and started the vehicle, causing him to fall.

The incident happened at 1.25pm on Wednesday at Strathcona Gardens in Anniesland, Glasgow.

The Honda Accord started moving, causing the 72-year-old to fall on the pathway.

Emergency services attended the scene and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but later died.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “A number of people came to assist the injured man during this incident, however some of them had left on police arrival and I would ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

“I would ask anyone with information that may assist our ongoing enquiries to contact the Road Policing Department at Helen Street through 101 quoting reference number 1961 of 15th May 2019.”