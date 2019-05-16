Young visitors to the new Children’s Garden at Kew were all over it on Thursday, literally.
The Royal Botanic Gardens in London has spent five years developing the space, with the aim of reconnecting children with nature and creating a sensory experience for them.
The giant garden, which covers 10,000 square metres, is filled with hundreds of mature trees and plants, and the youngsters – including pupils from Dormers Wells Junior School in Southall, west London – got stuck in exploring the new attraction which opens to the public on Saturday.
Meanwhile, preparations were getting under way for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, being held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.
The Royal Horticultural Society’s world famous flower show opens to members of the public next Tuesday.