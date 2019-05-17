Theresa May agreeing to discuss a timetable for her departure from 10 Downing Street makes headlines in Friday’s papers alongside Boris Johnson appearing to throw his hat into the ring.

The Times says the Prime Minister refused to set a departure date – and will only set a timetable after MPs have voted on Brexit legislation next month.

The Times 17/5/2019 Boris Johnson attends the 2019 BIBA conference in Manchester, May 16, 2019. The former foreign secretary confirmed he is 'going for it', to run for Prime Minister.

The Daily Telegraph says Mrs May’s fate was “sealed” in an hour-long meeting, with the paper saying she will leave by June 30 at the latest.

The Financial Times reports on a lack of optimism about Mrs May’s Withdrawal Agreement passing the Commons at the fourth time of asking, while the countdown to the leadership election has begun.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 17 May

The i carries the headline “Johnson: make me your prime minister”, reporting that the former foreign secretary is keen on the top job.

The Independent reports that the race to succeed Mrs May has begun in earnest.

While the Daily Mirror carries the headline “May ends in June”, but adding Mr May’s departure opens “the dreaded prospect of Boris Johnson becoming PM”.

While the Daily Mail said Mr Johnson made a “dramatic pitch” for the job.

In other news, The Guardian leads on Iran reportedly telling Iraqi militias to prepare for a “proxy war”.

Guardian front page, Friday 17 May 2019: Iran tells militias to prepare for proxy war in Middle East

The Metro carries the latest from an inquest into the deaths of those killed in the London Bridge attack – with the court hearing an off-duty nurse confronted one of the attackers.

The Sun says the captain of the HMS Queen Elizabeth has been sacked for misusing its official car.

Tomorrow's front page: HMS Queen Elizabeth's captain has been sacked for "misusing" its official car

The Daily Express leads on a mother’s campaign to get a drug for cystic fibrosis sufferers available on the NHS.

In tomorrow's Daily Express – Give children the drugs they need to keep them alive #cysticfibrosis – Old enemies remember Monte Cassino – Rocketmania as Elton's movie magic at Cannes 2019

And the Daily Star leads with a Love Island contestant calling for the show to be scrapped.