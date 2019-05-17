The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to have their baby at the private hospital favoured by celebrities wanting a money-no-object birthing experience, their son’s birth certificate has revealed.

The document also showed Meghan may have been born a commoner but was now a “Princess of the United Kingdom” as far as her occupation was concerned.

Archie’s birth certificate, seen by the Press Association, confirmed the place of birth as the Portland Hospital and dismissed speculation that Meghan had a home birth in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage – the Sussexes’ home on the Windsor Estate.

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Harry registered the arrival of his son – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – on Friday and it is likely Dexsha Mevada, deputy registrar of Westminster City Council who completed the form, travelled to his home as other registrars have done following royal births.

Meghan gave her name as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex” and unusually the postcode of the couple’s home was printed on the document, something not normally a feature of birth certificates.

The couple’s new baby was born in a maternity unit renowned for its quality of service, akin to a five-star hotel where parents can spend tens of thousands to ensure a safe and happy arrival for their baby.

Portland Hospital for Women and Children in Westminster (Clive Gee/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of York chose to have Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at the Portland while Victoria Beckham had her sons Brooklyn and Romeo there. Other famous mums who picked the hospital include Jerry Hall and Julie Walters.

Archie, who is the seventh in line to the throne and an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, arrived at 5.26am on May 6, weighing 7lb 3oz.

The baby is believed to be the first mixed-race child born to a senior member of the royal family in centuries, and is a reflection of modern Britain with its culturally diverse population.

His father signed the original birth register but in the certificate copy his name Harry is printed to signify his signature, elsewhere his full title is given – “His Royal Highness Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex”.

Archie has already spent time with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and both the Queen the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle (Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal/PA)

Until now, the duke and duchess – who celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Sunday – had been trying to keep the birth location private and details of their medical staff a secret.

When Harry announced to the world his wife had given birth to a boy he could not hide his happiness at becoming a father for the first time, to a baby he said was “absolutely to-die-for”.

The duke was at his wife’s side during the birth and he later confessed he had only had a few hours’ sleep, suggesting Meghan had spent much of the night in labour.

A delighted Harry announces the new arrival (Steve Parsons/PA)

Archie’s birth came less than a year after Harry married American former actress Meghan in a glittering ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, became engaged following a whirlwind 16-month romance after going on a blind date in London.

The protective parents want to ensure their son grows up away from the limelight.

Harry, who knows only too well the pressure that comes with being a Windsor and once admitted he “wanted out” of the royal family, is set on allowing his son to have as normal a life as possible.

Harry and Meghan want to ensure their son grows up away from the limelight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Royal protection officers will always be close by, while help from housekeepers and aides will be the norm, but Harry and Meghan will be hands-on parents and have Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland staying with them at the moment.

The royal baby, who was not given a courtesy title, met his uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the first time on Tuesday, having already spent time with his royal great grandparents, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.