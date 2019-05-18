US rapper Tyler, The Creator is to perform a surprise show in London after a ban on entering the UK was lifted by the Home Office.

The Odd Future co-founder, whose new album Igor was released on Friday, posted a picture of himself outside the gates of Buckingham Palace with the words: “LONDON; IGOR; 3PM; WILL UPDATE YOU LATER WITH LOCATION.”

LONDON; IGOR; 3PM; WILL UPDATE YOU LATER WITH LOCATION pic.twitter.com/bscofwIxta — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 18, 2019

He was barred from performing in the UK in 2015 by then home secretary Theresa May, due to lyrics the Home Office said encouraged “violence and intolerance of homosexuality”.

It is understood the ban was lifted from February 13 and he arrived at Luton Airport in the early hours of Saturday.

At the time of the ban, he posted on social media: “BASED ON LYRICS FROM 2009 I AM NOT ALLOWED IN THE UK FOR 3-5 YEARS ( although i was there 8 weeks ago) THAT IS WHY THE SHOWS WERE CANCELLED.”