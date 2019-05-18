Police ordered a McDonald’s outlet near Nigel Farage’s campaign rally to stop selling milkshakes or ice cream, the restaurant’s staff have said.

With hundreds of Brexit Party supporters and dozens of protesters arriving at Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange for an EU elections rally, staff at the neighbouring McDonald’s were told to not serve people certain products following a spate of dairy-based incidents involving right-wing politicians.

Printed signs saying: “We will not be selling milkshakes or ice creams tonight. This is due to a police request given recent events” were displayed on the windows and inside the fast food restaurant.

The McDonald's next to the Farage demo. Someone clearly got wind. pic.twitter.com/kHETQ66TOq — Scott Macdonald (@scott_eff) May 17, 2019

Police Scotland refused to comment on the apparent demand, but a member of staff, who did not want to be named, described the situation as “ridiculous”.

Far-right figures Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin have had food and drinks thrown at them during the European election campaign.

Former English Defence League leader Mr Yaxley-Lennon was drenched by milkshakes twice in two days as he campaigned in the north-west of England.

Mr Benjamin – who is currently being investigated by police about what he said were jokey rape comments made towards MP Jess Phillips – was at a public meeting in Cornwall when a protester tried to throw a drink over him.

Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 18, 2019

After the police’s intervention in Edinburgh, Burger King’s UK Twitter account posted: “Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying”