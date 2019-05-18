Lady Gabriella Windsor and financier Thomas Kingston have sealed their nuptials with a kiss – after the third royal wedding in the past 12 months.

The Duke of Edinburgh made a rare public appearance to join the Queen and other royals at the wedding, with the Duke of Sussex leaving wife Meghan and newborn son Archie at home to attend the ceremony.

And just like any wedding, one of the young bridesmaids had a moment – lying on the steps of St George’s Chapel as the newlyweds and their families looked on.

Lady Gabriella – known as Ella – is the daughter of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent and is a minor royal who works as an arts and travel director for a brand company.

Her wedding in the 15th-century venue at Windsor Castle comes less than a year after the star-studded nuptials of Harry and Meghan last May and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.

Among the guests at the service were Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, designer Nicky Haslam and the family of the Duchess of Cambridge – her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa and James, who were joined by their partners.

Some of the bridesmaids seemingly became fed up during the photos (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Royal Family were further represented by the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal and husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, the Duke of York with ex-wife Sarah, the Duchess of York, their daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Foreign royalty included King Constantine II of Greece and his wife Queen Anne-Marie.

Philip, who has retired from public life, looked in good spirits throughout the day and was spotted laughing as he shared a joke with his grandson Harry after the service.

The Queen and Duke of Sussex were among the guests (Steve Parsons/PA)

The society event was a parade of stylish summer dresses, outlandish hats and men in morning suits, with many of the guests arriving in vintage buses for the service conducted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner.

A beaming Ella wore a bespoke wedding grown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and a Russian Fringe- style tiara also worn by her grandmother Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, and mother Princess Michael of Kent, on their wedding days.

It is the bride’s prerogative to be late and she arrived 12 minutes after the ceremony was supposed to start at noon, gliding along in a Rolls Royce with her father by her side.

The wedding party posed for photos on the steps of St George’s Chapel following the ceremony (Chris Jackson/PA)

After the ceremony the newlyweds kissed on the steps of St George’s Chapel as their immediate family – including the bride’s brother Lord Freddie Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman – and bridal party looked on.

The bride and groom and their families and friends posed for pictures, but some of the young bridesmaids seemed to lose interest in the big event and one even lost her floral headband while another lay down.

As they left the chapel in a vintage limousine, the couple passed the waiting royals and were waved enthusiastically off by the Queen and members of her family.

The Duke of Edinburgh shared a joke with the Duke of Sussex during the wedding (Steve Parsons/PA)

The couple, who had been dating for a number of years, announced their engagement in September last year after the groom proposed while they were on the island of Sark last summer.

The wedding reception was held at Frogmore House, where Meghan and Harry staged their wedding dinner, and the bride and groom cut a three-tiered cake made by Fiona Cairns, who also created the Sussexes wedding cake.

As a happy reminder of Sark, Caragh Chocolates from the island were on offer to guests during the reception, and they were also served smoked Scottish salmon and asparagus risotto and canapes.