Politics takes centre stage in many of Sunday’s papers with the latest moves surrounding Brexit and next week’s European elections being discussed.
The Sunday Times leads with opinion polls suggesting the Conservative party will be squeezed into fourth place on Thursday while party grandees call for it to “return to the middle ground”.
A report suggesting Prime Minister Theresa May blocked ministers putting forward legislation which could have protected former soldiers from prosecution for alleged offences during the Troubles leads the Sunday Telegraph.
The Observer leads with a report suggesting Labour’s “ambiguous position” on Brexit has helped boost the Liberal Democrats.
The Independent says that Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage could face an investigation into £450,000 of gifts said to be donated by Aaron Banks.
Allegations that an MP passed Government documents to an enemy state lead the Mail on Sunday
Polling suggesting Britons think Mr Farage should lead Brexit negotiations is on the front page of the Sunday Express,