Police searching for two missing girls said both have now been found safe and well.

In two separate appeals, officers said they were concerned for 12-year-old Kirsty Gallagher, from Kirkcaldy, and 14-year-old Ellie Fleming, from Johnstonebridge in Dumfries and Galloway.

Both had been reported missing from their homes, but on Sunday morning Police Scotland confirmed that the two girls had been located.

A police appeal for Ellie Fleming, 14, who was reported missing (Police Scotland/Twitter/PA)

Dumfries and Galloway Police had been carrying out “Extensive inquiries and searches” to find Ellie after she was reported missing on Thursday, Inspector Hugh McCombe said.

The teenager was possibly spotted in Carlisle town centre on Saturday, according to an update from the force, before being found overnight.

Missing Person Traced – KIRSTY GALLAGHER We would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for Kirsty Gallagher. She has been traced, safe and well. pic.twitter.com/ycHIjeyevA — Fife Police (@FifePolice) May 19, 2019

A search was also launched after Kirsty failed to return home and had not been seen since 8pm on Friday – and there were fears she may have travelled to the Kelvinside or Maryhill areas of Glasgow.

However, in the early hours of Sunday morning, Fife Police wrote on Twitter: “We would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for Kirsty Gallagher.

“She has been traced, safe and well.”