Almost 70 flights to and from Manchester Airport have been cancelled due to fuel supply problems.

An airport spokesman said there were a total of 69 cancellations.

Thirty-seven of the cancelled flights were arrivals and 32 were departures.

Other flights were hit by delays after the problems started on Sunday afternoon.

The spokesman said: “Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport.

“Engineers are currently on site to fix the issue and we are working with airlines to try and minimise the impact.”

The Manchester Evening News reported some passengers had been waiting on grounded aircraft for almost two hours.